The Wagoner Show Barn at Maple Park will be buzzing with activity when the 2020 Wagoner Junior Livestock Show commences Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29.
Fifty young people representing the Wagoner FFA Chapter and Wagoner 4-H Club will showcase their prize livestock projects in the show ring for the opportunity to wow the judge and earn top show honors.
Last year was a record breaking year for the stock show, which generated nearly $85,000 in premium sales, coupled with add-on money. Each exhibitor won an average of just over $1,000 each, yet some made more. That figure included add-ons anywhere from $300-320 each.
All exhibitors make the premium sale.
Wagoner Ag Booster Club President Charlie Burke credits that success to an increase in community relations between board members, the 4-H and FFA youth, leaders and parents with local and area businesses and potential buyers. That same philosophy has been in place this year.
“We had a huge turnout at our fall dinner. Its purpose was to bring our buyers in for a moment where there was nothing expected of them other than to come in, eat a great meal, see the kids and visit with others in the community,” he said. “We wanted to remind them that we appreciate them.”
For the past few weeks, organizers and participants have been hand delivering invitations to potential buyers not only in Wagoner, but in other communities as well. Last year there were buyers from Muskogee County and from as far away as Kansas and Arkansas.
“With the money we raise, the majority of kids who can normally only afford a $100 show animal may now be able to go out and buy a $400-$500 animal. It helps the kids be more competitive not only at the local level, but at Regional and State levels as well.”
While purchases in the show ring are one thing, Burke reminds for the kids it’s memories and help for the future.
“As a show dad to see the support, it makes me smile. It always seems like this time of year people are saying, ‘We’ll see you at the show!’ It’s one of the biggest events in town. The show barn will be packed!” he exclaimed. “Some of these kids start showing at the age of 6 or 7 at jackpots, and now they are turning 17 and 18. Many go off to college where they can do livestock showing and judging.”
Burke said community support indicates that Wagoner believes in its youth, and while they may not see an immediate return in their investment, seeing the smiles on the exibitors’ faces brings them joy.
He reminded for some exhibitors, showing livestock is the only extracurricular activity they do.
“We don’t have Friday night lights in the show barn, but we have wood chips and show animals. Come out this weekend and watch the kids in the area,” Burke invited.
Activity begins Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. with the goats and lambs in the arena. On Saturday, Feb. 29, the pigs, heifers and steers will be shown beginning at 8 a.m.
Late Saturday afternoon, the WABC will host a barbeque dinner for potential buyers and supporters catered by Smokin’ Sisters. The meal is $6 per plate and will be served from 4:30-7 p.m.
The Premium Sale begins at 7 p.m.