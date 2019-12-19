Two final tickets have been drawn as winners in the 2019 Shop Coweta campaign. Coweta Chamber officials say this is the last drawing.
Ticket No. 0146545 came from Taco Bueno and is worth $1,000.
Ticket No. 0634803 came from Walmart and is worth $500.
These two winning tickets must be claimed at Coweta City Hall no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Remember, winners must be 18 years of age or older and a valid photo identification is required to claim the prize.
Seven winning tickets were claimed from the first drawing and four were claimed from the second. Winners include Beverly Sue Moss of Tulsa, Edward Adney III, Aaron Moore, Kalen Ross, Myrtle McKittrick, Tiffany Serna, Gerald Johnson and Peggy Woods of Coweta, Thomas Holeman Jr. and an anonymous winner of Broken Arrow and Peggy Pruitt of Haskell.