Battling addiction can be a struggle, but a group is available in Wagoner that can help individuals with their fight.
The “Grace to Change” Narcotics Anonymous (NA) group meets each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Wagoner Community Hospital meeting room. There is no charge to attend no registration is required.
Meetings are only one hour in length.
“There is a real need here,” organizers say. “We have been meeting for a month now and I know there are more out there who need it. If you need to get away from an addiction, you are invited.”