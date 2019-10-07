The National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) continues this week as Coweta and Wagoner Fire Departments have scheduled events planned.
In Wagoner, there will be two school visits. The first visit was held Tuesday and the second will be on Thursday. A combined assembly for Lincoln and Ellington students and another talk at Teague Elementary were on the schedule.
Fire Chief, Kelly Grooms, added that the Pumpkin Patch Day Care Center will get to see a fire prevention film. This will start younger kids on a path of fire safety early.
“We have firefighters that go to Burn Camp and talk about (fire) prevention,” said Grooms. “The message we want to send is: It is not telling on someone when you seem them playing with matches or fire. You are saving their life.”
In Coweta, brand new Fire Marshal Bryan Woodward will also talk about prevention. The Coweta FD has scheduled school presentations, too.
Throughout the week, the City of Coweta’s Facebook page will have a fire prevention message.
Woodward has school presentations set up at Central Elementary, Mission and Heritage schools on Wednesday. He will be at Northwest on Thursday and Southside and Family Christian Center on Friday.
Woodward is Coweta’s first Fire Marshal, according to officials. He spent the weekend in New York City on business and going to the Firefighter Memorial. He returned home in time for the local Fire Prevention events.
At the American Red Cross, the Oklahoma Region urges everyone to practice their home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms.
“During Fire Prevention Week, prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises,” said Brittney Rochell, Oklahoma Red Cross Chief Communications Officer. “Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe. Please install and test smoke alarms on every level of your home, and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.”
For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
• Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan.
• Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
• Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less.
• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.
• Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
Home fires take seven lives each day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the Red Cross is working with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign — which has saved at least 638 lives across the country, eight of those lives being in Oklahoma, since launching in October 2014.
Over the past five years across Oklahoma, the Red Cross and local partners have:
• Installed more than 22,975 free smoke alarms.
• Reached more than 7,700 children through youth preparedness programs.
• Made more than 10,000 households safer from the threat of home fires.