Two arrests have been made in connection with several early morning vehicle burglaries on Thursday. The reports came out of Porter where stolen items included a number of firearms including an AR rifle and four pistols.
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said deputies were in the area when Wagoner County E-911 dispatch received a call of two suspicious male subjects walking down the train tracks westbound towards Coweta. They were reportedly carrying backpacks and wearing headphones.
When Lt. Elizabeth Crockett and Deputy Chris Talley arrived near Highway 51-B and S. 381st E. Ave., they observed the male subjects, later identified as Raheem Mabery of Tahlequah and Harley L.H. Starkey of Coweta, throw the property into the woods in an attempt to hide it.
Deputies recovered the stolen firearms and property.
Mabery and Starkey were taken into custody and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center. They will face numerous counts of burglarizing vehicles and possession of stolen property, including firearms which is considered a felony offense.
Sheriff Chris Elliott applauded Lt. Crockett and Deputy Tally for their investigative work, calling it a “great example” of the WCSO partnering with citizens to keep the county safe.
“While these crimes may be considered ‘minor and routine property crimes to some law enforcement agencies, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office goes to great measures to investigate and arrest property crime offenders,” Elliott said. “In this particular case we not only apprehended the suspects but were able to recover stolen property and return it to victims."
Sgt. Halfacre said some of the property that deputies recovered has not been reported as stolen. If anyone is missing property from a vehicle, contact the sheriff’s office at 918-485-3124 to speak with investigators.
He reminds residents to keep vehicles locked at all times and to practice the “9 p.m. Routine” of checking to make sure all items are locked and secured on their property before turning in for the night.