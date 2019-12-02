What better way to warm up on a cool winter day than with a warm bowl of chili?
That is what the Coweta Firefighter Ladies’ Auxiliary is offering to Coweta area residents Saturday, December 7 from 5-8 p.m. when they host their annual chili dinner at the fire station.
The meal of chili with all the fixings, desserts and beverage will warm folks up either before or after the Coweta Christmas parade.
Cost for the meal is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Youngsters ages 3 and under eat free.
Proceeds will be used to help purchase food and water for firefighters on lengthy fire calls and search and rescue operations.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend. Bring the entire family for a time of fellowship while supporting local firefighters.