Through a generous contribution from Travis Burk with Burk’s Muffler of Porter, the Porter Fire Department will be hosting a community fireworks show this year.
The celebration will be held Friday, July 3 at the fairgrounds/mud bogs, round up club arena east of town. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.
Organizers say no concessions will be sold, however Frigid Whips will be there to sell its pineapple whip.
All area residents are invited to attend and to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.