Scorching hot temperatures could not keep supporters away from the annual Veterans Fish Fry held Saturday, June 6 at Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673.
Veteran Committee Chairman Norman Tennison of Coweta said just over $3,000 was raised in a short five hours. All proceeds from the day will help Northeast District veterans who need assistance with medication, food and other necessities.
“It was a really good day,” Tennison said. “I didn’t expect a big crowd as hot as it was and it was a last minute deal. A lot of people came to pick up meals to go, but a couple of hundred people total was there and stayed.
“Our main goal is to let area veterans know if they have no place to turn, they can turn to Lodge No. 2673 and we will do our best to help them.”
According to Tennison, the Broken Arrow Elks is nearly 600 members strong – 138 of which are military veterans.
Normally, the Veterans Fish Fry includes a bake sale, silent auction, live auction and 50/50 pot. This year, participants simply enjoyed a delicious meal and live music provided by the Elks JAM Band.
“I appreciate everyone who came out and supported the veterans,” he continued. “We had a few public dignitaries come out and members of other Northeast District lodges as well. With their support we can continue to help veterans in need.”
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge motto is “Elks Care, Elks Share”. Other veteran projects throughout the year include;
Provide knapsacks, sleeping bags and toiletries to the Coffee Bunker.
Hold a toy run and purchase gifts to support children of deployed veterans at Christmas.
Partner with Soldier’s Wish to grant wishes for soldiers.
Deliver holiday food baskets to needy veteran families for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Purchase wish list items for veterans at Canoe Brook Assisted Living Center in Catoosa and Grace Living Center in Jenks.
If anyone is interested in learning more about Broken Arrow Elks or its veteran programs, call Tennison at 918-706-9906 or send an email to norman.tennison@yahoo.com.