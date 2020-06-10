The Porter Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry fundraiser Saturday, June 20 and the public is invited to attend.
A meal of fried fish, hush puppies, sides, dessert and beverage will be served from 12 noon until the food runs out. Cost is $8 per person and $5 for children ages 10-under.
Porter Fire Chief Adam Springsted encourages residents to bring their lawn chairs and to remember to follow social distancing requirements.
According to Springsted, the department will not be holding its annual fireworks show. Firefighters were unable to hold their spring fundraisers for the event due to COVID-19.
Proceeds from the June 20 fish fry will go toward future projects.