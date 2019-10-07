Shahan Free Will Baptist Church in Coweta will host a fish fry fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12 to raise money for the purchase of new chairs for the fellowship hall.
Rev. Lynn Moss said a meal of fried fish, potato wedges, brown beans, cornbread, coleslaw and homemade desserts will be served from 4-6 p.m. The cost is simply a donation to the project.
Area residents are invited to stop by and enjoy a meal or pick up a to-go order to take home.
Shahan Free Will Baptist Church is located three miles west of Coweta at 23033 E. 141st Street.