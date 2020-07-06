Area lakes beckon for anglers to venture out and test the waters. The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 80. Channel catfish good on live bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, hair jigs, hotdogs and small lures around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures along flats. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along creek channels, flats and shorelines. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Striped bass slow on live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie slow on live bait around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and ledges. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures along flats, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and small lures along rocks, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Striped bass fair on live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam and along the dam. Flathead catfish excellent on live bait in coves, along rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Oologah: Elevation normal, water stained. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Blue catfish good on shad in the main lake and along rocks. Crappie fair on minnows in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.