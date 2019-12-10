A change of command has taken place at Charlie Company 1-279 Infantry in Broken Arrow. On Sunday, Nov. 3, CPT Collin Fitzgerald of Coweta replaced CPT Zubair Khan in the leadership role.
CPT Fitzgerald entered the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2008 and was commissioned in 2012. He was assigned as a platoon leader in A Company 1-278 IN and later the A Company Executive Officer while deployed to Ukraine in 2017-2018.
In 2018, he served as the Scout Platoon Leader for HHC 1-278 and then as the Platoon Trainer for the Oklahoma OCS program.
CPT Fitzgerald graduated from Coweta High School in 2008 and from Northeastern State University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in military science. In 2014, he was hired by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
While serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, CPT Fitzgerald has completed the US Army Infantry Officer basic course, the Air Assault course, U.S. Army Pathfinder course, Platoon Trainer Qualification course and the Maneuver Tactics Foundation course.
He is the son of Shawn Fitzgerald of Coweta and Kathy Gilstrap of Catoosa.