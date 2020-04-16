Officials with the Wagoner County Health Department have released results from the drive-through COVID-19 testing event held Friday, April 10 at Wagoner High School. The testing was open to any Oklahoma resident.
Jessica Milberger, public information officer for the Wagoner County Health Department, said 73 tests were administered. From that number, 60 came back negative and five came back positive.
According to Milberger, four of the five people who tested positive are Wagoner County residents.
The results of seven tests are still pending due to a back-up at the lab.
She said one test taken came back inconclusive. Health officials will reach out to that individual for re-testing.
“Based off of testing, we are pleased that the presence of COVID-19 does not appear to be widespread in Wagoner County at this time,” said Regional Director Maria Alexander. “However, this is not a sign that we should lower our guard. We still need to be practicing social distancing, sheltering in place and avoiding all non-essential travel. It is clear that our effort is what has been keeping this disease at bay.”
Milberger offered thanks and appreciation to Wagoner County Emergency Management, the Wagoner Police Department, Wagoner Fire Department and Wagoner Public Schools for serving as community partners and assisting with the April 10 testing site.
She extended appreciation to Smokin’ Sisters Barbeque in Wagoner for providing lunch to all the workers.