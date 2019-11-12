It will take $360,820 to fix the roof on the Harris Building to make it safe enough to open for businesses that might want to locate there. That is the low amount of two bids on the project.
That was what Wagoner city councilors learned during a non-voting presentation by Armko Industries, Inc., of Flower Mound, Texas, on the scope of improvements needed for the Harris Building roof.
Armko painted a detailed picture of what is needed to make the Harris Building safe enough to allow business activity and to put new HVAC units on the roof. All this was presented during the Nov. 4 city council meeting.
There was no action needed by the city since the building is owned by The City of Wagoner Economic Development Authority (TCWEDA). This is also not the first time TCWEDA has had to face a roofing problem.
The current DMI building needed a new roof a few years back and it cost close to $1 million to renovate it, one city official said.
The problem with the Harris Building is one corner of it has collapsed over the years and other water damage repairs included installation of another roof on top of the older one.
Armko said it is not allowed to put a third roof on top of the two already there, especially since one corner of the building needs immediate attention.
Originally, there were four bids expected on the project, Armko officials stated. But, when two of the companies found out the extent of work, they backed out citing liability issues.
TCWEDA originally purchased the Harris Building for $125,000 in June 2018. The plan called for individual businesses on the second floor and a pub style eatery for the ground floor.
The Harris Building was built before statehood, but is not on the historic registry. The total investment after fixing the roof issues will put the building at $485,820.
A city official said TCWEDA would need to get a bank loan to pay for the new roof and collapsed corner fixes.
In other council action, there will be a new roof for the Wagoner Civic Center. The City budgeted $40,000 for the fix and the low bid was $39,800. The winning bid was from Gil Miller Roofing Company of Muskogee. The council approved it 8-0.
In Wagoner Public Works Authority business, trustees learned that 13 electrical poles had lines down during the Oct. 21 storm that raced through Wagoner.
The probation period for Lawson Haley of the Line Clearing Department was ended by the Authority. Effective Nov. 4, Haley’s hourly pay rate will be $13.