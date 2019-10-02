Many enhancements have been made to the grounds surrounding American Legion Post 226 in Coweta over the past couple of years. Among them was the construction of a new fire pit just behind the Post on South Broadway.
That pit will be used for a very special purpose this month. On Saturday, Oct. 12, Post members will conduct a day-long flag retirement ceremony where tattered, faded and worn-out American flags are properly disposed of by burning.
Burning will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until the supply of worn flags is depleted.
Post 226 member Mike Walker said there are currently three, 96-gallon tubs filled with flags that need to be retired.
“It will all be ashes to ashes, with nothing left but the rivets that hold the flag to the flag pole. It’s a simple ceremony,” Walker explained.
Before many of them are burned, members will cut the embroidered white stars out and give them to the Blue Star Mothers in Broken Arrow. The organization attaches a note to each one explaining how it was flown over American soil in Coweta, Okla. and sends it overseas to an active military service member.
“It is sending them a part of home that they can carry in their pocket,” Walker noted.
Anyone who has a worn American flag that needs to be disposed of should take it by the Post at 600 S. Broadway. Flags will be taken all the way through October 12.