By JOHN FERGUSON
Much has happened since 2019 began.
The state saw historic flooding and even brought Governor Kevin Stitt to the Wagoner County area to view the devastation. That by far was the lead story of the year.
Here is a look back at some of the most important stories in 2019 in Wagoner County.
1. The 2019 flood--Floodwaters, beginning in late May and finally receding in early June, ravaged hundreds of homes and businesses, resulting in more than 100 injuries and at least six deaths. Cattle were lost and large areas around Highway 51 looked like one big lake.
In mid-May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers executed a planned release that was then touted as the largest amount of water that had run through the Keystone Dam in 26 years: 85,000 cubic feet of water per second. The amount increased the same day, May 13, and hovered around 100,000 cfs for four days before release amounts returned to normal.
Then on May 20, inflows jumped from about 49,000 cfs to 200,000 cfs in five hours. At the time, releases were hovering around 60,000 cfs. Ever-increasing inflow and release rates ensued, and the highest inflow during the flood was recorded three days later near 317,000 cfs. The highest release rate was recorded near 277,000 cfs on May 29.
River flooding affected the whole state, especially areas along the Arkansas River from the Keystone Dam to the Arkansas-Oklahoma border.
Muskogee County, in particular Webbers Falls and Fort Gibson, were hit especially hard. Wagoner County had some minor flooding, too.
2. A Wagoner Public School bond proposal passed in the spring. The $19.95 million package includes a new Ag-Ed building near the middle school and high school.
Classroom expansion at Teague Elementary and Ellington ECC will be made, too.
3. Ricky Skaggs is the featured performer at the 40th Bluegrass & Chili Festival held in September. A large crowd came out to see the country music star.
The crowds were down a bit from the 2018 BG&CF due to the oppressive heat and humidity.
4. Okay celebrates its 100th birthday as a town. Officials held a party for the town southeast of Wagoner. During the celebration, Okay was designated as a Purple Heart City.
5. The Porter Peach Festival caught a break and had homegrown peaches during the annual festival.
Speaking of Festivals, the Coweta Fall Festival had another great run of fun, food and many activities.
Other stories that were also considered for this list:
• A fire destroys a downtown Wagoner business in November. No one was hurt, but the smoke and flames provided an eerie backdrop.
• Wagoner’s First Presbyterian Church announces it will close after 120 years.
• Wagoner Chief of Police Bob Haley is re-elected to his post.
• Wagoner citizen Derek Nixon helps Nebraska farmers flooded out by taking supplies north to help in the relief. This was the second time Nixon has performed this task. He helped Houston-area flood victims in 2018, too.
• A letter writing campaign was begun to prevent the closing of the Sequoyah State Park golf course when plans were announced shutter the place.
Staff Writers from the Tulsa World contributed this is story.