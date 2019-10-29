Coughs. Runny noses. Aches. Chills. They are all potential signs of illness and will be more prevalent in the days, weeks and months to come.
Flu season is in its early stages, and local health care professionals are gearing up for what may be one very busy time period.
Brandy Moore, infection preventionist at Wagoner Community Hospital, said the hospital staff is anticipating a tough flu season. While there is not a whole lot of activity now, she said all signs are pointing to that.
“How the Center for Disease Control (CDC) predicts flu severity is to look at Australia’s flu season. They are coming out of their peak right now,” Moore explained. “We look at the vaccine and see how severe it was there. They have had a very severe flu season.”
“Everything is predictive,” she continued. “They will look at this region and what they predict, plus with past flu seasons, and send out the ones (vaccines) for this region.”
Moore said the staff at Dr. David Good’s clinic at Wagoner Community Hospital does administer the flu vaccine, which comes in quadravalents — four strains. It is based on predictive analogies.
“Since this is predictive, the best thing to do is get your flu shot. No matter what type you are getting, your body is building up a natural immunity,” she said. “If you do encounter the flu, or even if you catch it and go on to a disease process, your reaction will be lessened by getting the flu shot.
“If you have it (flu) and have it bad, you’ll wish you had your flu shot to make it a little better.”
According to Moore, the typical flu season runs from October through the first of March. However, health care providers have seen with the severity that the onset has been earlier than usual. It is advised to take flu shots all the way through the first of March.
“We’ve had some outpatient cases, but no hospitalizations at this point,” she noted.
Moore reminds residents if they do not feel well to definitely stay away and put off any visits to people who are in the hospital.
“With the flu, you are contagious for a day or two before you feel the symptoms. You’re spreading it around before you even realize that you’re sick,” she said.
At Warren Clinic in Coweta, supervisor Cindy Johnson said her office staff has seen cases of both Type A and Type B flu, which are different strains, since September.
“We’re not swamped with it like we are sometimes, but we have seen some,” she noted. “We are getting a lot of people coming in for their flu shots now. No appointments are necessary for those walk-in cases.”
Johnson reminds there are number of precautions people can take to ward off coming down with the flu.
“Washing your hands is the main thing,” she said. “If you are sick, cough or have fever, stay home. Don’t go around other people. The flu spreads.”
Staff members at the Wagoner County Health Department are also gearing up for the busy flu season. Meredith Reta, RN, is the coordinating nurse for the department. She said they are already seeing quite a few people of all ages coming in to get their vaccines.
“Sometimes we’ll see an influx of age groups, but it’s been pretty consistent of all ages from infant to the elderly,” Reta said.
According to the registered nurse, the health department has two different types of vaccines — a high dose for individuals over age 65 (limited supply) and a regular dose for anyone six months of age or older. The regular dose also works for those 65 and over.
“Flu A and Flu B are pretty consistent in the east central region of Oklahoma, including Wagoner and Muskogee Counties,” she said. “In our 10-couunty region, as of October 18, we have had five confirmed cases of Type A flu and 11 confirmed cases of Type B flu. We have no report yet on RSV.”
Reta said over the entire state, five percent of the rapid flu tests performed at public health departments were positive for the flu. From that amount, 67 percent were Type B.
Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue, depending on the person. People can also have respiratory symptoms without having a fever.
In children, vomiting and diarrhea may also accompany the flu.
“For people with weakened immune systems, it can be more serious more quickly, like turn into pneumonia,” she reminded.
Reta said there is a lot of misconception out there about the flu vaccine giving a person the flu, and that is simply not true.
“This is an inactivated form of the virus and it cannot give you the flu,” she assured. “If you’ve recently been exposed to the flu, when you get the vaccine and your body was already trying to fight off the virus, then you can start to have minor flu-like symptoms. That’s what makes people think the vaccine gave them the flu.”
The federal Vaccines for Children program at the health department provides flu vaccine for children ages 18 and under who have no health insurance, are on Sooner Care or have Indian Health.
All other flu vaccine comes from the state, and adult or children with or without insurance can get the vaccine.
“They may bill insurance just for what they can, but you will not get a charge from us for the shot,” Reta said. “If there is a co-pay or something, you would not be charged.”
Be proactive in fighting off the flu bug by seeing your healthcare provider to get immunized.