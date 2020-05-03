Four members of the 138th Fighter Wing out of Tulsa honored hospital workers and all other first responders on Friday, May 1 with a military flyover at the Wagoner Community Hospital.
The flight was called Operation America Strong. It paid tribute to all the frontline “soldiers” battling the COVID-19 pandemic every day.
Wagoner’s Community Hospital was the first stop on Friday’s 13-flyover schedule.
“It’s the USAF’s effort to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the front lines in the war against COVID-19,” said Michael Meason, Colonel, ANG Commander through a press release. “These heroes are serving our state and our communities with strength and honor!”
A crowd gathered wherever they could to see the west to east flyover. Some waved American Flags while others watched low altitude flyover. The process took all of 15 seconds once the jets were spotted.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” said Debra Huggins of the hospital’s Dietary Staff.
“This is an honor,” said State Rep. Kevin McDugle about Wagoner being chosen as part of the flyover itinerary.
“It’s nice to give a little something back to all healthcare workers,” said F-16 pilot Eric Jauquet.
The F-16s flew at 350 miles per hour and over Wagoner at 1,000 feet, an official said. The crews also flew in the “Missing Man” formation to honor those that have died due to the pandemic.
Following Wagoner, the jets traveled to Eufaula, McAlester, Stigler, Sallisaw, Stilwell, Tahlequah, Grove, Miami, Nowata, Vinita, Pryor and three spots in Claremore (Claremore Regional Hospital, Claremore Indian Hospital and Oklahoma Veterans Center).
Flyovers have been going on all over the state by different squadrons. Tulsa was on the list for the Thursday, April 30 flights.