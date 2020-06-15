Twin Oaks Baptist Church is teaming up with American Legion Riders Club for Post 153 to distribute food boxes to local residents each Friday until further notice.
Spokesperson Gerri Pruegert said the Farmers to Families food boxes may include anything from fresh produce and fruit to dairy items and milk. They pick up anywhere from 100-150 boxes from a distribution site at mid-afternoon and return to the American Legion Riders Clubhouse where they are distributed until they are all gone.
The clubhouse is located approximately one mile east of U.S. Highway 69 on E. 690 Road (Whitehorn Cove Road).
“Both groups have a heart for our community and a desire to serve those around us,” Pruegert said.
Anyone who can use these items is welcome to drop by.
For more information, call 918-633-0357 or go to the Legion Riders OK Post 153 Facebook Page.