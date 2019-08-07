When Tuesday, Aug. 13 rolls around on the calendar next week, Karen Garcia will be greeting children at the First United Methodist for a new year with the Kid’s Day Out program.
Sharing hugs with the youngsters is something she has grown quite accustomed to. Garcia has been working with the program since its inception in 1995, and served as Kid’s Day Out director for the past 23 years. She is retiring after the 2019-2020 school year.
Garcia said knowing this will be her last year with the program is bittersweet.
“When we first started, we only offered the program two days a week where mothers could leave their children for a few hours and run errands,” she explained. “A few years later we extended it to four days. We follow a pre-kindergarten curriculum with a staff of nine and get them ready for when they start preschool.
“Teachers throughout the year have told us, ‘We can tell the ones who come to us from your program. Thank you for everything you do,’” she continued. “A lot of kids today are not taught discipline and respect, so we’re also teaching them their manners, to sit down at the table when we eat and more.”
Working with children and youth is nothing new for Garcia. She started out as a substitute teacher in the Wagoner Public School system many years ago so she could be home with her boys when they were out of school.
She then started working for the church part time, in a couple of different roles before joining the Kid’s Day Out program.
Among them was working with the church nursery — a task she still performs today — and cooking full meals for church families on Wednesday night.
When she started with Kid’s Day Out, she had no idea it would lead to a career that would span more than two decades.
“It makes you feel good to watch them grow and change from when they start in August and end in May, and see what you’ve accomplished with them,” Garcia admitted. “You may not have accomplished everything you wanted, but enough where you and others can see a difference in the child. You just have to care.”
Garcia said she likes getting to know the kids, be among them during the day and see them interact with the teachers.
“The little ones need you, and there’s times that you need them,” she noted.
Garcia said as she begins her final year with the Kid’s Day Out program, she hopes she will be remembered for loving the kids and for caring. And while she will miss working with them, she delights in the fact she will have more time to spend with her grandchildren who enjoy coming to her house to spend time with her.
“Sometimes I get tied up here and can’t get to their school functions. I want to deal with my grandbabies when they’re little,” she admitted. “There comes a time (for retirement) and it’s time.”
The First UMC Kid’s Day Out program has an average enrollment of 42-47 students on any given day.