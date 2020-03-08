To understand the inner workings and how it feels to be a client, the Wagoner Area Neighbors could not have picked a better executive director in Angela Tollett.
Tollett took over the job recently, replacing Carter Denton, who left to pursue other business interests.
Denton had been the WAN director since November 2018. He replaced Brenda Kinkade, who took a job with the Oklahoma Department of Human Service.
Denton’s wife, Gloria, is still the minister at Wagoner’s First United Methodist Church.
Tollett has been with WAN almost seven years. She started out in the clothing department before going into client intake. Now, she is the executive director.
“I started out as a client (years ago),” Tollett said. “My son got school supplies and the lady here was my apartment manager.”
The lean times are behind Tollett now. The Wagoner resident has worked hard to get where she is today.
She was able to go to college and obtained a degree in social work.
Now, when someone new comes into the WAN office, no one will have any more empathy than its new executive director.
Tollett’s duties will include getting the annual Angel Tree program organized. Maintaining the food pantry is a constant project, too.