A federal grand jury has indicted former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief George Tiger on a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The indictment, announced Wednesday, alleges Tiger, 69, of Bristow solicited a bribe between September 2017 and February 2019 while he was an agent of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, headquartered in Wetumka.
The indictment alleges the illegal acts occurred while Tiger was working as the chairman of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town Economic Development Authority Board.
The indictment alleges Tiger “did corruptly solicit, demand, accept and agree to accept a thing of value from persons known to the grand jury, intending to be influenced and rewarded in connection with a transaction or series of transactions of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town involving $5,000 or more.”
The charge of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds carries a prison term upon conviction of not more than 10 years.
Tiger was first elected Muscogee (Creek) Nation chief in 2011 before losing a re-election bid in 2015. He was serving as principal chief when the Koweta Indian Health Facility in Coweta opened its state-of-the-art dialysis center in 2014.