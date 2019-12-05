Dakota Roe, 9, is the son of former Wagoner resident Cara Amos. Roe is suffering from Cystinosis and is needing a kidney transplant as soon as possible.
The family lived in Wagoner from 2010-13 and currently reside in Park Hill near Tahlequah.
Roe has been told the best bet is a live donor because his blood type is O+.
If you can help this family, please get tested or contact the Oklahoma Transplant Center at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Call Lesli Summerhill, RN, who is the Living Donor Coordinator at 877-817-6911.