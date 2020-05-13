The official announcement that the Wagoner Water Park would not open in 2020 came during a recent city council meeting amid concerns over the COVID-19 virus and its spread.
We know what city officials think about the closing, but the Wagoner County American-Tribune wanted the opinions of those that worked at the swimming pool as a summer job.
We located three former workers for comment. Olivia Wiley worked there three years as did Alyssa Armstrong and Bailey Dorr. Here are their thoughts on the pool closing.
Wiley: “Working at the pool was easily my favorite job by far. Although it’s a serious job ensuring everyone is safe, we found lots of ways to have fun every day. One of my favorite parts about working at the pool was just how many friendships were made, not just between the staff, but even with people in the community.
“I am definitely sad to see it close. There were a lot of kids who came to the pool every day that I will miss seeing this summer. However, I do understand the reasoning for its closure, and I would rather take precautions to ensure our community is safe than realize later on that it is something that should’ve been done. I respect the decision and trust that it is definitely in our community’s best interest to close.”
Armstrong: “I looked forward to working at the pool every summer. It’s a fun job and you get a lot of interaction with kids. It’s the perfect job for the summer.”
Dorr: “It didn’t really matter to me if it did open or it didn’t open. I’m not bummed at all. As for the work environment all three years I worked there, the people I worked with and for were fun being around and we always tried making it enjoyable.
“As for the job itself, I hated it because the kids were terrible and it was basically Wagoner’s day care. Parents would just drop their kids off and make us deal with them. Most of them couldn’t listen to save their lives.”
The Water Park is scheduled to reopen in 2021.