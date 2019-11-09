November is recognized as National Adoption Month and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services continues to have an urgent need for foster and adoptive families.
An Informational meeting on foster or adoptive care is planned for Monday, Dec. 2 at Community Baptist Church in Coweta on Dec. 2. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Baptist Church at 28052 E. 128th St.
“We can’t do this work alone and need families, businesses, partners and leaders in every community to join us in serving and protecting Oklahoma’s children and families," said Beth Passmore, who is with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
At this time Region IV, which consists of counties as far south as McCurtain, as far east as Leflore, as far west as Seminole and as far north as Wagoner, has 1,999 children in custody, 176 siblings separated, 432 children placed out of county (in a contiguous counties) and 464 placed out of county (in a noncontiguous county).
There are currently 515 children in Oklahoma looking for their forever family. There are 93 children in Region IV looking for their forever family and 20 children in Wagoner/Muskogee looking for their forever family.
For information on fostering/adopting or how you can support foster families and children please contact your local DHS office or call 800-376-9729.