Before August 2018, the Wagoner County American-Tribune staff knew nothing about singer/lyricist Jack Dunham, who performed in Tulsa with Leon Russell and others in the 1950s and 60s.
That lack of knowledge would be changed when a retired Wagoner resident brought to the newspaper office music memorabilia of Dunham’s. The Wagoner man, who wished to remain anonymous, had just purchased an abandoned storage unit that Dunham’s son had not kept the payments up.
The buyer thought it would be best to find relatives to give the music treasure to, instead of tossing it in a dumpster.
There were awards, personal documents, framed album covers, a scrapbook of photos and lots and lots of audio tapes, cassettes, court papers, a tall statue that resembled Tulsa musician David Gates playing a guitar and Dunham’s death certificate.
The American-Tribune began to research the items as time permitted. Calls were made and leads were explored.
It was even thought to donate the entire collection to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee.
For one reason or another, the items were still stored in the American-Tribune’s back storage area.
Months went by and the items sat in the back.
Then, one day in the summer of 2019 a woman called the office. She said her name was Ruth Dunham and she lived in Atlanta. This turned out to be Jack’s wife.
She promised to come to Wagoner and retrieve the family items and donate some of it to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Ruth finally made the trip to Oklahoma on Jan. 15. She came to the newspaper office on Jan. 16.
The story could end right there. Her husband’s old music memorabilia is reunited with a family member.
However, there was one more twist to the story coming.
Every effort was made to go through the many files and papers. Evidentially, not all the files were searched.
The first envelope Ruth opened...a royalty Cashier’s Check fell out. It had not been cashed, but dated Dec. 30, 2016 and the amount read $3,540.
The check was not made out to Jack, but Jack’s son, Damon. It was easy to see that the Manhattan, Kan., Central Bank check had not been cashed.
The American-Tribune called the bank and was first told that a Cashier’s Check had an expiration date, but none was printed on the check.
Later in the afternoon, the bank called back and said they would check into it further and let Ruth or us know if it can be cashed.
It is not sure why Damon failed to cash the check.
A representative of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame came to the American-Tribune office and told how one of Jack’s songs had been nominated for a country music award.
Jack, however, lost out to Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler.”
The nominated song by Jack had been recorded by Conway Twitty. It was called “Your Love Had Taken Me That High.”
That song was used one time on the “Family Guy” and Jack got a $5,000 royalty from it.
Ruth took the valuable family items. The only mystery now is will the Kansas bank honor the $3,540 check?