“Keeping the Remnants Connected” is the theme of this year’s Founders Day Revival planned October 10-13 at Wilson Chapel CME Church, 21797 E. 141st St. in Coweta.
Thursday and Friday services begin at 7 p.m. each night.
Special guest speaker will be Pastor Bertrand Bailey with New Greenwood Baptist Church in Greenwood, La. Pastor Bailey is from the Tulsa Area and is the son of the late Rev. Bertrand Bailey Sr. He is known for his strong singing voice and his different style of teaching and preaching.
“With this being Founder’s Day, we remember those that have helped pave the way for our church and community. It is very important,” explained Wilson Chapel Pastor Sandra Givens. “Many of them have passed away, but the remnants — their offspring — are still present. Our desire is to reach them and keep the same love and commitment going.”
Founder’s Day activities continue Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. when the church hosts its annual outdoor fish fry and musical. Representatives from various churches and choirs will attend, providing live music for the celebration.
Sunday, Oct. 13 will be Friends and Family Day at Wilson Chapel during the morning worship service.
Pastor Givens and the entire Wilson Chapel CME church family invite all area residents to join them for any and all Founders Day Revival services and activities.