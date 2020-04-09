Four Wagoner County incumbent office holders filed their declaration of candidacy on Wednesday, April 8 with the Wagoner County Election Board to seek re-election to their respective posts.
Seeking another term in office are Chris Elliott, Wagoner County Sheriff; Chris Edwards, Wagoner County Commissioner for District 2; Jim Hight, Wagoner County District Court Clerk and Lori Hendricks, Wagoner County Clerk.
The filing period for county and state offices will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, April 10. We will update the filing list at the close of each business day.
* Jim Hight: Hight is the current Wagoner County District Court Clerk.
* Lori Hendricks: Hendricks is the Wagoner County Clerk.