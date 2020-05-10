An additional 99 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Sunday, May 10 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Four of those positive cases are reported in Wagoner County, specifically in the Wagoner community.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, 129 residents in Wagoner County have tested positive for the virus while 91 have recovered. Seventeen (17) have died from the infection. Those numbers reflect four additional positive cases and one more recovery.
The county remains sixth on the list of positive cases behind Oklahoma (945), Tulsa (700), Cleveland (456), Texas (403) and Washington (296) counties.
Community Breakdown
- Coweta has had 57 positive cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic and 41 people have recovered. There have been 12 deaths related to the virus. One additional recovery is reflected in these numbers.
- Wagoner has had four additional positive tests reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 36. Twenty (20) of those residents have recovered from the virus and there have been four deaths. Neither of those numbers has changed.
- Broken Arrow numbers reflect one more recovery in the past 24 hours. To date, there have been 130 positive cases of COVID-19, 93 recoveries and 11 deaths.
- In Catoosa, there is no change over the past 24 hours. The community has had three positive cases, and all have recovered. There have been no virus-related deaths in the community.
- There are no new numbers to report in Porter, where there have been two positive cases and both have recovered. No virus-related deaths have occurred.
- In Haskell, there is no change over the past 24 hours. The five positive cases reported in the community have all recovered. There have been no virus-related deaths.
- There have been no changes over the past 24 hours in numbers reported for Muskogee. Out of 15 positive cases, nine have recovered. There have been four deaths associated with the virus.