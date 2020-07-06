WARNER. – Connors State College is pleased to announce the names of students on the President’s and Vice President’s Honor Rolls. Among these are 14 students from Coweta, Porter and Wagoner..
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. The recipients of this honor are:
From Wagoner: Garrett Blair, Shelby Blair and Mallory Littlefield.
From Coweta: Jordan Kight and Reid Stockman.
From Porter: Mikayla Kilgore and Tommie Beavers.
To qualify for the Vice President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during the semester. Recipients of this honor are:
From Wagoner: Britney Ireland, Mikaila Moody, Caleb Phelps, Jennifer Slade, Nathan Timmons and Angela Tollett.
From Porter: Andrew Theodore.