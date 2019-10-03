2019 Homecoming Queens and Escorts (copy)

Frankie Clark was selected Wagoner’s All-School Homecoming queen on Friday night, Sept. 27. She was escorted by her father, Winfred Clark. Related photos from the event on page 9.

JOHN FERGUSON/

AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Frankie Clark was selected Wagoner’s All-School Homecoming queen on Friday night, Sept. 27.