Beginning Friday, July 10, Twisted Pig BBQ will provide free pulled pork sandwiches to school aged children as part of a community outreach in conjunction with the Wagoner Police Department.
Business owner Jerry James said this will be offered every Friday until school starts in August. Sandwiches will be served at the Wagoner Police Station from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.
The sandwiches will be prepped on site to preserve freshness and table seating will be available.
James is a member of the Kansas City Barbeque Society who makes his own sauces and rub.
“I wanted to do a community service project with kids that also connected with law enforcement in order to show that they are part of our community also,” James told the American-Tribune. “Cooking is my hobby and I just want to help. I know we have many needy and hungry kids in town.”
James is financing the initial start-up of this project but hopes to have financial support from others as well.
“While I am funding this myself at the moment, any donations will greatly increase the number of kids that can be served. Right now I’m planning on 50 to 60 kids to each have a sandwich,” he noted. “I can accept checks or cash and there will also be a donation jar at the location.”
To help James in this endeavor or for more information, call 918-939-9455.