Don’t want to cook a Christmas lunch? Then, come on down to the 2nd annual Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Community Outreach Building.
The dinner is open to everyone and will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Outreach is located at 700 S.W. 13th in Wagoner.
The meal is not limited to eating there, either. The Outreach can make meals to go, if needed.
Delivery is also available. The delivery hotline will open at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25. Please call 918-984-5436 to get on the delivery schedule.
The meals will be prepared by Riders United 4 Children and Road Warriors 4 Christ with donations from the Wagoner community, too.