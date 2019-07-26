"Healthier Choices, Healthier You" classes are coming to Wagoner County in August. Weekly sessions begin Monday, Aug. 12 and run through September 30 at the Wagoner City Public Library, 302 N. Main. The Monday sessions begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Healthier Choices, Healthier You program is designed for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with chronic conditions. Classes are two and half hours each and will cover techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation.
Organizers say the program will teach exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance. Other subjects covered:
- Appropriate use of medications;
- Tools for communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals;
- Nutritional education;
- Decision making, and
- How to evaluate new treatments.
Instruction will be provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through SAC Nutrition Services, EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services.
For more information or to reserve a spot in class, contact Sharon Elder at 888-616-8161.