Students who attend Coweta Public School will not have to go without meals while school is out of session due to the state of emergency surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Beginning Monday, March 23, sack meals will be distributed each weekday from one school location by the Opaa! food service staff, under the direction of Craig Olson.
“We will provide drive up service for school breakfast pick up from 7-9 a.m. and for lunch pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Elementary drop off/pick up line on the east side of the school,” explained Sloat Junior High Kitchen Manager Christi Lalicker. “We will give as many sacks to each vehicle as there are children ages 18 and under inside the vehicle.”
“If some parents are working and their student(s) walk up to the distribution, they will be fed,” she assured.
Included in bags may be some fruit, cereal bars and other grab-and-go items. Lunch bags may include a burger, chicken sandwich or something similar.
Without knowing how many students to prepare for, Lalicker said Opaa! staff will go off roundabout numbers on Monday and Tuesday. They will distribute meals until they run out.
“We will take a count of how many kids we miss so we can improve it on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” she assured.
Lalicker said the Opaa! staff is worried about a lot of “their kids” at Coweta Public Schools. For many of them, school meals may be the only good ones they receive.
“The Opaa! staff is very concerned for our students. All eight site managers call ourselves the ‘mama bears’ to our students. We love them very much! She admitted. “These are our babies and we don’t want to see any of them go without a meal.”
Lalicker estimates Opaa! serves approximately 2,400 meals per day at Coweta Public Schools’ eight campus locations. They know the importance of good nutrition for students, and do not want to see them go without during the extended school break.
“This (Coweta) is home. We as a community need to come together and help each other during this time,” Lalicker said. “We are Coweta Tigers and we will get through this difficult time as long as we stand together!”