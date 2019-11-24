The Porter Fire Department will host its 2nd annual Community Thanksgiving Feast Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) from 2-5 p.m. at the fire station.
"We welcome you and your family to dine with us," Chief Adam Springsted invited. "We are also prepared to provide a meal for those who might not be able to leave their home or who are working this holiday and would like a meal to go."
Currently, fire department officials need the public's help in locating those who would benefit from a meal delivery.
“If you know of any shut ins, please let us know so we can make sure they receive a meal. We will be happy to deliver one to them.”
To make meal delivery arrangements, call Springsted at 918-408-1660 or Tonya Springsted at 918-289-3715.
Last year, the fire department served anywhere from 100-150 meals in the community for the holiday.
"Thank you to those who are helping to make this event a success by providing your time, monetary gifts, desserts and the many other foods you are preparing to share," Springsted said. "We appreciate your kindness as we share your gift with our community."