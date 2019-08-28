A free marriage workshop will be hosted by the Church of God of Prophecy in downtown Coweta Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM.
The workshop is designed to help any couple, including those who are engaged or considering marriage, to grow in connection and live out God’s purpose for their marriage.
This faith-based workshop will provide personal examples from couples navigating through their marriage relationships. Stories shared make this experience unique and can help remove the aloneness people may feel while maneuvering through life as a couple.
Couples will:
- Take part in interactive exercises.
- Learn how to experience the Bible together.
- Discover how their personal needs are met by God and others.
- Find ways to be one with God in order to become one in their marriage, and
- Assess their relationship in three dimensions of intimacy.
The session will be led by Dr. Bruce and Joyce Walker of Relational Care Oklahoma. The Walkers are native Oklahomans with a passion for removing obstacles that hinder people from loving and being loved well.
Bruce holds a PhD in psychology and counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Joyce provides a strong relational and spiritual emphasis in her ministry to couples.
The Walkers are passionate about working with couples wanting deeper connection and relational intimacy. Their goal is to help them find mutual satisfaction and freedom to love one another well.
Complimentary coffee and pastries sponsored by Darryl DeMoss of Coweta Hardware and Lumber will be offered starting at 8:30 a.m. A barbeque lunch sponsored by State Farm Agent Karen Holmes will also be provided free of charge to all attendees.
Space is limited, therefore early registration is required. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/called-2-love-marriage-workshop-tickets-68026042725.
The Church of God of Prophecy is located at 123 W. Sycamore in Coweta. For more information call 918-486-5358.