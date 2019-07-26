The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is offering free bacteriological testing of private water wells that have been submerged in flood water in all 77 Oklahoma counties.
Anyone who has a private well that was submerged in flood water is urged by DEQ officials to not drink the water until the well is disinfected and a sample analysis indicates the well water is safe.
For disinfection and sampling instructions and supplies, contact DEQ at 800-522-0206. The free testing will be available until Aug. 15.
Instructions on how to disinfect a well are available at https://www.deq.ok.gov/wp-content/uploads/deqmainresources/DisinfectionIndividualWaterWells_05-2019.pdf.