For the remainder of July, Vann Taekwondo in Wagoner is offering free women’s self-defense classes each Wednesday from 7:15-8 p.m.
Rick Vann said the class gives women a sense of empowerment and a little bit of confidence, while increasing their likelihood of staying safe.
Training is designed for high school girls ages 13 and over, college kids moving out on their own, single ladies, wives and even retirees.
The instructor will teach five or six specific strikes with the hands, elbows and feet.
"I start with teaching awareness of their surroundings, much like defensive driving," Vann explained. "It's about reducing vulnerability using the buddy system, jogging during daylight and not at night and not having headphones in which takes away the sense of hearing. "
"It also addresses awareness when grocery shopping, going to the mal or even getting in their car," he added.
Vann noted there are a thousand different scenarios that could take place, making it impossible to train for every circumstance. Therefore, his focus is on training class participants for muscle memory.
"Doing a punch or kick often enough, it will be there when it's needed without thought. It becomes a reaction," he noted. "It's not about fighting the assailant, but being able to escape. I also go over a couple of choke hold scenarios too."
While these free classes are on Wednesday evenings this month, Vann said any group of 10 or more can schedule a different day and time to adhere to their schedules.
“(I'm) Just trying to give back to the community,” Vann noted.
The studio is located at 404 W. Cherokee, Suite E.
On Wednesday, July 17, Vann will host a Teacher Appreciation event at 1 p.m. Any Wagoner Public School employee, teacher, administrator or support staff may attend a free cardio kick/self-defense class.
For more information, message Vann on the Vann Taekwondo Facebook page.