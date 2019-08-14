One of the few private scholarships still being given out comes from Linda and John French. The couple gave 2019 scholarships to Wagoner’s Chris Story and Abby Carson during the awards assembly in the Performing Arts Center in May.
As far as keeping the scholarship going, Linda said, “We hope to. We did it last year and the year before.”
The standards to qualify for the French scholarship are pretty straight forward — get good grades, be in the top 10 of the class and have a good work ethic.
The long term goal of the scholarship is to establish it permanently and give $500 each to a deserving student or two each May.