Two Wagoner men have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 412 at NS 430, approximately three-tenths of a mile west of Chouteau in Mayes County. The accident occurred at 8:44 p.m. Friday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Tyrone Mitchell Treat, 26, of Wagoner, was eastbound on U.S. 412 in a Buick Century when a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Dustin James Chapman, 31, of Wagoner, pulled out in front him. Authorities say Treat was traveling without his head lamps on.
Chapman was pinned in his vehicle for approximately 26 minutes before being freed by Chouteau Fire Department responders utilizing the Hurst Tool. He was transported by by MESTA Ambulance Service to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in good condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
There were two juvenile passengers in Chapman's vehicle. A 16-year-old female from Chouteau was transported by AirEvac medical helicopter to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
A one-year-old female of Locust Grove was transported by MESTA Ambulance Service to St. Francis Children's Medical Center in Tulsa where she was treated for external trunk injuries and released.
Treat was not injured in the accident.
The responding OHP trooper said whether or not seatbelts were used remains under investigation. The infant was properly restrained in a car seat.
Unsafe vehicle - headlights is cited as the cause of the collision.