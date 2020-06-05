OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 Friday numbers were not available due to a problem with the system compiling those totals at the State Department of Health (SDH).
When the situation is resolved, the numbers will be posted.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 AND 107 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 Friday numbers were not available due to a problem with the system compiling those totals at the State Department of Health (SDH).
When the situation is resolved, the numbers will be posted.
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807.
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
Specializing in Small Jobs. Remodels & New Homes. Brick. Block. Stone. 45 yrs. exp. Gerald Malone Owner/ Contractor 918-277-1472