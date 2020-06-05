UPDATE
The delayed statewide report found 96 new cases for a total of 7,003 during Friday's report from the State Department of Health. There was also one new death to raise that total to 345.
Wagoner County saw two new cases to reach 153 with 17 deaths and 131 that have recovered.
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 Friday numbers were not available due to a problem with the system compiling those totals at the State Department of Health (SDH).
When the situation is resolved, the numbers will be posted.