It was late Friday night, Sept. 20. Wagoner had just won its 2019 football home opener against Fort Gibson.
It was time to write the story, but first a late dinner sandwich was needed to get me through the long night ahead.
As I entered Casey’s, I noticed a large dog sitting at the entrance. It was not barking, but just looking inside.
I watched as people came and went. The dog sometimes tried to get inside, too. It was quickly escorted back outside.
As I entered, the dog was still transfixed at the employee at the cash register.
As I got my sandwich, the cashier was trying to call animal control to have what appeared to be a hungry stray dog picked up.
As it turned out the dog was looking for food and why it came there was not known.
Could a pet pantry have helped this stray, but friendly dog? It’s hard to say for sure.
The one thing that is certain if there had been a pet pantry location in Wagoner someone might have been able to access it and feed the dog.
Even if a pet owner had fallen on hard times and unable to feed their dog or cat, a pet pantry could be a temporary fix.
There are so many giving people in Wagoner, why couldn’t some of our best fur friends get a small site for a pet pantry?
A pet pantry is the goal of WAGS (Wagoner Animal Guardian Society) and the Wagoner County American-Tribune is joining that cause.
We’d like to see people donating extra food to the pantry and pet owners could access it day or night for such emergencies.
No one knows the back story on the black dog or why such a nice animal was begging so politely outside a convenience store.
Maybe, the owner could not afford food for the dog or maybe it was just abandoned.
A pet pantry can’t solve all the stray animal problems, but it might help some in need.
If you are willing to help make a pet pantry a reality, please contact the Wagoner Country American-Tribune at 918-485-5505 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Let’s make a pet pantry a reality.