Growing up, scavenger hunts were a popular form of entertainment for birthday parties or any get together.
Fast forward to the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak and a new kind of scavenger hunt is taking place on a daily basis in supermarkets.
If I had to draw up a list of hard to find items for a COVID-19 scavenger hunt, certain medical equipment and supplies would be tops on the list.
However, for the non-hospital consumers, here is a short list of hard to find items. Note: Your list may be different from mine, but probably not that different.
1, Rice. 2, Toilet paper. 3, Pasta. 4, Thermometer. 5, Pasta. 6, Beans. 7, Orange juice. 8, Eggs. 9, Picture puzzles. 10, Bread. 11, Foods like chicken breast, sea food, hamburger meat. 12, Frozen vegetables.
However, here are some things that I believe are not in short supply:
1, Courage and dedication of front line nurses and doctors.
2, Dedication of first responders like police officers, firefighters and EMT.
3, Grocery store clerks and stockers.
4, Teachers, principals and school administrators, who are adapting to new methods of learning. And, the people that help make, deliver and handout meals during this trying time.
5, Uplifting Facebook posts (Yes, they are out there.)
6, Musicians doing virtual concerts.
And, 7, (my personal favorite) John Krasinski’s Some Good News (SGN). If you haven’t seen it, please try and find it on Facebook or YouTube. The first two episodes were outstanding. Krasinski, who was one of the “Office” stars, does a great job.
On a personal note, I believe we will beat all the dire predictions about the expected total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths estimated by health experts.
The United States can get through anything it puts its mind to doing. This is one of those times.