In an attempt to always find good news during tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic, consider the following press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on April 8.
The OSDH predicted the number of confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus. The group used computer modeling programs. The outcome was based on how the public would react to the virus and the confining days spent social distancing.
Here were the findings at that time:
• OSDH: The peak of cases would come on April 21 with 436 new cases. What happened: April 21 was just 127 cases and never above 200 through most of the run.
• OSDH: The number of total cases by May 1 would be 9,300. What happened: There were 3,748 on that date.
• OSDH: The cumulative number of deaths by May was predicted to be 469. What happened: There were 230.
• OSDH: The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 would be 915. What happened: That number is around 250.
The predictions did not match what happened. It’s not because the numbers entered into the model were off, it’s just that Oklahomans took the advice and sheltered at home.
• Did distance learning.
• Shopped with masks.
• Found ways to avoid crowds.
• And, when things began to look better, we honored our healthcare workers and first responders.
What’s the point?
Oklahomans can be proud of the way they handle any tough situation. It can be determination in the sporting arena, the Oklahoma City bombing, floods, tornadoes or as an emergency room nurse working a tough double shift. We all buckled down and got through it.
No one mourns the loss of any life more than I do, but it gives me a proud feeling to know we did it right. We followed the instructions, took precautions and will come out of this far less bad than the predictions.
I could not be more proud of our state!