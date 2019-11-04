I wanted to wait a few days for the excitement to settle down before revealing the news.
I won the Publisher’s Clearing House prize last week. The envelope came in the regular mail, but printed on it was “Your Prize Check is Enclosed.”
I wasn’t born yesterday and thought, ‘Oh, sure.’
But, it was not a lie. The check was in a separate envelope among some more entry paperwork and merchandise I could purchase.
As I looked at the envelope, I thought of the 25 years my mother sent in entries religiously. She always thought that you can’t win if you don’t enter.
However, the amount of trash generated and the money spent on postage alone was not exactly small.
Mom never won. Not one cent.
She even bought merchandise offered by PCH hoping that it might help her chances of winning the Grand Prize!
Even PCH admits that buying from them will not increase your chances of winning.
I must admit I enter occasionally online (saving that stamp). I have racked up almost 27 million tokens over the last two years. I only give PCH an hour of my morning to play its games for more tokens before going to work.
My wife may have my mother beat in the amount of time she spends online. The wife has 176 million tokens earned and spends almost five hours a day online.
So, I finally opened the envelope to reveal my winnings.
I instantly see the “1” and hoping for a lot more zeroes to follow.
Yes, there is one zero and a period. A grand total of $10.
This is my second time to win, too. I won an Amazon gift credit of $5 two years ago and now this check (which has already cleared the bank).
What did I do with my winnings? I splurged and bought breakfast at Boom-a-Rang.
So, if PCH sends a big envelope with “Your check is enclosed” they are telling the truth, but don’t quit your day job until see six zeroes following the “1” on your check.