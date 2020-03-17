Eleven years after Oklahoma became a part of the United States; it faced cancellation of sporting events during the fall of 1918.
At that time, World War I continued to rage in Europe. At home, the Spanish influenza was sweeping the nation and the world.
Modern medical techniques were not in use then and treating the flu was handled as best as possible. One thing that was done was cancel college and high school football games as a way to keep crowds from gathering and spreading the disease.
The flu hit in January 1918 and lasted until December 1920, according to reports. It’s estimated some 50 million died worldwide.
A PBS documentary on the 1918 flu pandemic is worth finding and watching.
In Oklahoma, the still fairly young organized sport of football took a big hit. By the fall as the sickness took hold, some schools dropped the sport for a year or two to help recover.
Now, we are waiting to see how the current Coronavirus will affect the 2020 big school basketball classes (2A-6A). When and if the State basketball tournament will commence has yet to be decided.
Here is what the flu did to football: In 1917, some 51 Oklahoma high schools played football. The 1918 season found just 33 with only Claremore, Pryor and Tulsa Central playing five or more games.
Tulsa Central was especially good that year, too. The undefeated 8-0 Braves averaged 51 points a game and surrendered less than a point a contest at 0.4. The flu did not stop Central from playing.
On the war front, General John J. Pershing knew when he sent troops to fight in Europe that year; some would die on the Atlantic crossing from being exposed to the flu on the ship.
Back in Oklahoma, the 1919 high school football season saw some improvement with 60 teams playing 2.5 times as many games played than the year before.
The numbers grew again in 1920 when 134 teams hit the gridiron. There were five times more games played than 1919.
So, the 2020 sports schedule isn’t the first time we are facing delays, cancellations and uncertainty when it comes to illness.
The next cancellation of Oklahoma high school football games came in 1957. During the end of October and two weeks in November, games were dropped due to a quick flu outbreak. The same occurred in 1968, but not on the same scale of 1957 or 1918.
The next few weeks will determine how big or small this 2020 Coronavirus will affect our daily sporting life.
For now, officials recommend to do the simple things: Wash your hands regularly, stay home if you are sick, work at home if possible, stay away from large gatherings and don’t let panic rule your life.