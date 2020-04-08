It has been a tough month for sports fans.
The COVID-19 virus has shutdown the usual spring schedule of baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, horse racing and basketball.
What’s a fan to do?
CBS has tried to fill some of the void with past NCAA March Madness championship games. It helps, but I wanted more.
YouTube came to this reporter’s rescue with best games or events from past seasons. The last few weeks has allowed this former sports writer a trip down memory lane.
Here are my most recent sports views:
• 1, The 1980 “Miracle on Ice” during the Lake Placid Winter Olympics: I have watched the entire replay twice and I still get chills when Mike Eruzione scores the game-winner under the arm of the Soviet goalie.
• 2, Game 6 of the 2011 World Series: In my opinion, this is one of the best all-time games in terms of drama and never giving up between Texas and St. Louis.
• 3, 1973 Belmont Stakes: My most watched YouTube item. Secretariat’s run to the Triple Crown had the best call, best rider and best horse all in one video. My favorite line from the track announcer: “He’s running like a tremendous machine!”
• 4, Dave Wottle: I know what you are thinking. Who? And, Why? Wottle was in the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics and was given little chance to place high, much less win the 800 meters. He did with a late kick to shock the experts in one of the best gutty performances all while wearing a baseball cap.
• 5, 1988 World Series Game 1: Injured Kirk Gibson comes off the bench to hit a game-ending home run against Oakland. Gibson wasn’t even introduced in pre-game, he was that hobbled. After his miraculous home run, Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully said, “Now the only question was, could he make it around the base paths unassisted.”
These are the five I have watched regularly since the virus has shut things down.
There are, of course, many others…anything with Larry Bird or Michael Jordan in it…or even the Maple Grove, Minn., High School football team that scored 19 points in 59 seconds to win a playoff game in 2017 can all be found on YouTube.