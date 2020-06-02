I’ve seen some historic moments in the Oklahoma legislature but this one was one for the books. The COVID-19 virus found its way to Oklahoma in February with the first case being reported on March 6. Slowly, the virus changed the landscape of our great state by closing schools, businesses, and completely changing our daily lives.
Some were bothered by not being able to go and do what they wanted when they wanted. It’s understandable as we’re so used to having our freedoms. The Memorial Day holiday is always a special time in my family since my son served in the Marines, my daughter is an officer in the Air National Guard and my husband is a retired federal law enforcement officer, but this year was even more so.
The pandemic and our economy having to shut down gave us a glimpse of what life could be if it weren’t for all the brave men and women throughout our nation’s history who gave it all so we could have it all. Millions around the world don’t ever have the luxury of running to the movies, the mall, the zoo or a restaurant. They don’t have to worry about missing assignments because they’re not provided an education. Many can’t worship freely or vote for their leaders or on laws they want.
We’re so beyond blessed! Our lack of freedom was mere weeks and only to protect our health and the lives of those with compromised immune systems, but around the world having no freedoms is just another day.
God bless those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the good and safety of our country. Thank you for those willing to put the well-being of strangers above their own. We’re grateful for their service and we will never forget or take for granted that sacrifice.
The 2nd Session of the 57th Legislature constitutionally adjourned Sine Die Friday, May 29. While it was disappointing that we had to put aside hundreds of great bills with the session cut short by the health crisis, we had to focus on keeping our economy and state agencies going. I’m so proud of the work the legislature and our state employees accomplished. We have not only been working on legislative bills and the budget but working tirelessly to help our constituents with their applications for unemployment and federal assistance.
These are historic and unprecedented times. For the first time in our state’s history, we held committee meetings and session virtually to protect everyone’s health. Many had to learn new technologies in order to meet virtually and telework.
We successfully filled the current budget year revenue shortfall and we passed a balanced budget for next year that protected education and other vital state services. After the governor called for across-the-board 7.5 percent cuts to all agencies, which would have been devastating, we figured out a fiscally responsible plan that resulted in maximum cuts of just 4.1 percent with essential state agencies receiving even smaller cuts. Education received a 2.5 percent cut, but federal funds will offset that for most districts.
We also sent nearly 200 essential bills to the governor’s desk. One of our greatest accomplishments was passing a cost-of-living adjustment for our retired public employees including law enforcement, firefighters, health care workers, judges, state employees and teachers. Those who have been retired at least five years as of June 30, will get 4 percent while those between two and five years will get 2 percent. The systems can handle the COLA because of the reforms made in the last decade and the extra funds that the legislature has been putting into them on top of the normal appropriations.